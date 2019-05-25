One hundred years ago this August, Elizabeth "Bessie" Putnam invited 28 women to her home at the corner of Davenport's Pleasant and Brady streets to discuss starting a garden club.
As the daughter of Mary Louisa Duncan Putnam, the driving force behind development of Davenport's Putnam Museum, Bessie moved among the upper crust circles of the Tri-Cities, was well-educated and well-traveled, and she had learned by example how to get things done.
It's little wonder that the club took root.
That it has continued to thrive over 100 years of profound change — world wars, a great depression, the women's movement, the Facebook age — might be a bit more of a wonder.
But then you meet some of the members, and you see that maybe it's not such a wonder after all.
The Tri-City Garden Club is a go-getter group of 100 active members dedicated to promoting a love of gardening and civic beautification, conserving natural resources and assisting with botanical gardens and horticultural centers for the advancement of science and enjoyment.
Under the guiding principal of "making some spot beautiful," members have, since 1976, been required to work at least five hours annually in a public garden. The group estimates the value of its time in 2018 at about $13,000.
In addition, the club awarded $4,000 last year to projects such as the Palomores Social Justice Center in Moline's Floreciente neighborhood and the Scott County Family Y Early Learning Center, Davenport.
And, yes, socializing and friendship are key comonents.
Centennial project: Document history
Spearheading the group's centennial celebration is Char Knedler, retired executive director of the Associated Employers of the Quad-Cities. She is a mom, a grandma and is married to Paul, her high school sweetheart who became a Deere & Co. executive.
Sitting at a table in a back room of the Putnam Museum one recent day, Knedler has spread out before her boxes and boxes of three-ring binders and carefully cut-and-pasted scrapbooks that contain the history of the club's 100 years.
As club members discussed ways to celebrate their 100th year, they hit on an ambitious project: to organize — and digitize — their considerable history in such a way that it could be accessed by members and future researchers without having to dig through boxes.
Writing the club's history is important because, as with any history, it tells the story of people in different times, giving a better understanding of the past. And because the club is all women, its history is women's history. The archives "show who they were, what they did, their lifestyle," Knedler said.
Within the various books and binders are everything from a members' preference for chicken or ham salad for lunch to a decision in 1931 to "appoint a committee to confer with the park board relative to placing a woman on the board."
In 1922, the club provided garden literature to the Moline, Rock Island and Davenport libraries. During World War II there was a program on how to grow Victory Gardens. In 1963 a member reviewed Rachel Carson's controversial book "Silent Spring."
Sorting through all this went from ambitious to formidable.
"Faye (Waterman), Sue (McDevitt) and I read all the minutes and all the scrapbooks for 100 years," Knedler said. "It was overwhelming. We thought, 'Where do we start?'" in making summaries.
As Knedler pulls out the early books, all hand-written, a page falls open to the minutes of the January, 1930, meeting wherein a "Mrs. John H. Hauberg" had been appointed chairman of a committee.
Nowadays, Mrs. Hauberg would be identified as Suzanne Denkmann Hauberg, but at that time, women went by their husband's name preceded by a "Mrs."
Part of the club members' history work was to compile, in one spot, a list of all members through time, which came to 770. But from the 1960s on back, members ran into the "Mrs. John" problem.
"Some of these women still have no first name," Knedler said.
Scrapbooks contain newspaper clippings from the days of "society pages" that carried reports of club meetings.
In December of 1963, for example, the club took a trip to the Evanston, Illinois, Garden Club's annual Christmas Tour of Homes. Also that month, Mrs. Richard (Elsie) von Maur Sr. hosted the annual holiday tea in her home.
A photo shows the food that was served, the china and silverware and the women's clothes. One woman is wearing a hat and pearl necklace, and all are in dresses.
Table arrangements were required at each meeting, and it was the responsibility of club member to provide them, along with name cards. Pasted into one scrapbook is a card embellished with seven tiny sea shells and two silver beads.
For years, whoever was president of the club assumed responsibility for these books and binders, so officers found themselves toting around increasingly more and larger boxes and storing them in their homes.
In 1996, it was decided that the bulk of materials should be stored in the Putnam's archives.
While Knedler, Waterman and McDevitt read through the materials and wrote summary histories by decade, the digitizing was done by a intern in the museum studies program at Western Illinois University.
In addition, a St. Ambrose University intern is further condensing the women's summaries and adding photos.
Membership
Membership is by invitation-only. To join, one has to be sponsored by an existing member, a rule that tends to perpetuate like membership.
Last names through the years reflect a wide swath of the area's business and industry community: Butterworth, Von Maur, Mueller, Lardner, Waterman, Hewitt, Sears, Mosenfelder, Temple, Koehler, Ruhl and Priester.
The club also limits its numbers to 100 active members, with unlimited number of associates. At present, there are 169 members total. For a time, membership was proportional, with 40 percent from Davenport and 30 percent each from Moline and Rock Island.
Since the 1990s, it's been 50-50, evenly split between Iowa and Illinois side. Club members have retained the "Tri-City" name because they feel it is recognized.
For several decades, admission and membership was so coveted that there were no new members admitted at all, and there was a waiting list to get in, Knedler said.
Today, the club is holding its own, with a majority of members in their 50s on up to 90s, with a few in their 40s with children still at home.
Meeting attendance is expected and members take turns hosting the nine annual gatherings. They also are required to give the five hours of dirt-under-the-fingernails community service work.
Ask any member what she enjoys most about the Tri-City Garden Club and you're apt to hear "absolutely, the women."
"That's said over and over," Christine Agy, of Davenport, said.