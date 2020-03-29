Trouble chewing, excess saliva may signal tumor

Pets face many of the same cancer risks that people do. One type of tumor that is particularly insidious is cancerous growths that arise from the tissues of the oral cavity and throat.

This area can be particularly challenging as changes in this area are not highly visible and can be difficult to access in even the most cooperative patients. Additionally, tumors almost always start out small and are inconspicuous — in some pets they may only become apparent in much later stages at a time that they may not be amenable to treatment.

A history of difficulty chewing or excessive salivation that may be blood-tinged can be tip-offs of a problem. For others, dental disease or bad breath may signal that a tumor is growing. In more advanced situations, a pet may have a decreased appetite or may even stop eating completely.

An oral exam should be a part of every pet's annual exam but even professionals may be denied access by a hesitant or, worse, aggressive cat or dog. In pets that may be demonstrating that a problem is brewing, sedation can be necessary for a thorough exam.