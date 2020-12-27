United Way needs tax prep volunteers

United Way Quad-Cities is seeking qualified volunteers to help their neighbors prepare taxes Jan. 26 to April 15 through the nonprofit’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program.

The program provides free income tax-preparation services to individuals and households with an annual income of $57,000 or less.

During the past two years, volunteers completed nearly 10,000 free tax returns, helping to bring over $9 million back to Quad-Cities families during that time.

“For the many local families who have lost income and a sense of security as a result of COVID-19 — as well as the 1-in-3 Quad Citizens who struggle to pay for their basic needs — assistance through free tax preparation is a necessity,” Rene Gellerman, United Way president and CEO, said.

Volunteers do not need previous experience and must be at least 18. Interested volunteers can learn more during one of two information sessions held via Zoom, noon-1 p.m. Jan. 5 or 7-8 p.m. Jan. 7.

Training is required for all volunteers and will be held via Zoom during four consecutive days of two-hour sessions, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., on Jan. 11-14.