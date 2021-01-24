 Skip to main content
University of Illinois Extension offers classes on trees, money, gardening
University of Illinois Extension offers classes on trees, money, gardening

A class on raising vegetables in unusual spaces, including raised beds, will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26. In this photo, Ann McGlynn, founder of Tapestry Farms, a nonprofit that helps refugees, harvests carrots from a raised bed south of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Davenport.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, many educational opportunities normally offered in-person by University of Illinois Extension have gone online. Here are some opportunities through Feb. 2.

For more information, go to extnsion.illinois.edu

3-part winter tree identification webinar

• Feb. 1, 2 p.m., The basics of identifying trees: terminology, techniques, and tools. 

• Feb. 3, 2 p.m. Common Trees of Illinois

Feb. 5, 2 p.m., Uncommon Trees and Difficult Groups

Horticulture series: Growing Great Vegetables, Jan. 26-March 9

Whether growers have several acres or a patio with room for a few containers, now is the time to start planning for a successful garden. 

Each class will consist of a live 50-minute Zoom webinar presentation by Illinois Extension horticulture educators followed by a Q&A. Sessions will be recorded and made available to registered participants if they are unable to attend live.

The cost is $10 for all sessions. Contact: Ken Johnson, kjohnso@illinois.edu.

• Feb. 2, 6 p.m., Seed and plant choices. Learn about planning, design, layout, hardiness zones, frost and freeze dates, how to order plants or seeds from a garden catalog, reading and selecting seed packets, and starting plants from seed. 

• Feb. 9, 6 p.m., Preparing the Garden and Care

• Feb. 16, 6 p.m., Cool Season Vegetables

• Feb. 23, 6 p.m., Warm Season Vegetables

• March 2, 6 p.m., Diseases and Disorders

• March 9, 6 p.m., Attracting Pollinators and Controlling Pests

Money

• A free, eight-week online webinar series titled "Let’s Talk Money" will begin Feb. 2, aimed at helping people gain a better understanding of basic financial topics and improve their financial situation.

To register, go to go.illinois.edu/TalkMoney for one or more sessions held on Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. Weekly topics are:

• Feb. 2, Who are You with Money? In this interactive workshop, assess who you are with money, and where you want to be in the future. 

• Feb. 9, How Much is Too Much Debt

• Feb. 16, Fair Access to Credit

• Feb. 23, Debt Repayment Strategies

• March 2, Credit Scores Revealed

• March 9, Secrets for Financial Success

• March 16, Framing Biases, Overcoming Hurdles

• March 23, Make Your Savings Grow 

Details about accessing the webinars will be provided after registration. If you have questions, contact program Kathy Sweedler at sweedler@illinois.edu.

Four Seasons Gardening Series

Live one-hour webinars delivered via Zoom at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesdays. Webinars are free but registration is required and space is limited. Contact: Martha Smith, smithma@illinois.edu.

• Feb. 16, Therapeutic Value of Nature: Are you stressed from having to practice social distancing? Can’t go anywhere? Do anything? Spending time in Nature can help soothe and heal.

• March 9, Adaptive Gardening: Best practices for adapting your garden to accommodate age, mobility, or other means. 

