University of Illinois Extension offers classes on trees, money, gardening

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, many educational opportunities normally offered in-person by University of Illinois Extension have gone online. Here are some opportunities through Feb. 2.

For more information, go to extnsion.illinois.edu.

3-part winter tree identification webinar

• Feb. 1, 2 p.m., The basics of identifying trees: terminology, techniques, and tools.

• Feb. 3, 2 p.m. Common Trees of Illinois

Feb. 5, 2 p.m., Uncommon Trees and Difficult Groups

Horticulture series: Growing Great Vegetables, Jan. 26-March 9

Whether growers have several acres or a patio with room for a few containers, now is the time to start planning for a successful garden.

Each class will consist of a live 50-minute Zoom webinar presentation by Illinois Extension horticulture educators followed by a Q&A. Sessions will be recorded and made available to registered participants if they are unable to attend live.

The cost is $10 for all sessions. Contact: Ken Johnson, kjohnso@illinois.edu.