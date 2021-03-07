University of Illinois Extension webinar teach gardening, finances

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, many educational opportunities normally offered in-person by University of Illinois Extension have gone online. Here are some opportunities through March 16.
For more information, go to extension.illinois.edu. Registration for most webinars is required. Details about accessing the webinars will be provided after registration.
Home Fruit and Vegetable Gardening
- March 9, 6 p.m.: Growing Great Vegetables: Attracting Pollinators and Controlling Pests. $10 fee for the online class. Registration is closed, but if you are interested in participating, contact Ken Johnson at kjohnso@illinois.edu.
- March 9, 1:30 p.m.: Four Seasons: Adaptive Gardening: Best practices to accommodate age, mobility, or other means. The online class is free.
- March 13, 9 a.m.: Garden Day Workshop. Register for the free workshop at go.illinois.edu/VirtualGardenDay2021. For more information, call the Extension office at (217) 442-8615. The lineup includes How to Not Kill Your Tree; Creating a Garden for Hummingbird; Rain Gardens and other Sustainable Water Practices in the Garden; Seed Starting and Vegetable Garden Design; and Fill Your Garden with Four Seasons of Color.
- March 11, noon: Containerized Production: Options When Quality Native Soil Isn’t an Option | Small Farms Winter Webinar. The webinar is free.
If you cannot attend the live session, please register to receive an email with the recorded session. Past programs are available on YouTube at bit.ly/ILLocalFoodsYouTube. For more information, contact Zack Grant, at zgrant2@illinois.edu or (708) 679-6889.
Family, Food, and Finances
- March 9, 6:30 p.m.: Let's Talk Money: Secrets for Financial Success.
- March 10, noon: Get Savvy: Investing Basics.
- March 10, noon: Hungry for Change: Impact of COVID 19 on Food Insecurity | Springtime Science Health Series.
- March 11, 11 a.m.: Health at Home: Life is Sweet.
- March 11, 3:30-4:30 p.m.: Happy Healthy Providers: Family Engagement
- March 11, 5:30 p.m.: Cottage Food Law: Selling Homemade Foods at Farmers Markets. Register at go.illinois.edu/cottagefood.
- March 16, 6:30 p.m.: Let's Talk Money: Framing Biases, Overcoming Hurdles!
Environment and Natural Resources
- Spring Has Sprung: Pre-recorded, hour-long sessions teach with nature-related stories, lessons and virtual hikes. The lessons are appropriate for families with children age 4 to 7 and pre-K to second grade educators. The cost to participate is $5 for a household or classroom per month.
March 11, 1 p.m.: Severe Weather Everyday Environment Webinar
4-H Youth Development
- March 9, 2 p.m.: Ag Career Exploration Ag Sales
- March 16, 2 p.m.: Ag Career Exploration Ag Companies
- March 6, 8:30 a.m.: 2021 4-H Dairy Quiz Bowl