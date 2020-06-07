Urban trees don't live as long as they should

What is the soil like?

What is the soil pH needed and soil type (well-drained or compact)?

Does the site get full sun or partial sun?

How much water does that tree need?

What is the growth rate of the tree?

What kinds of things does the tree tolerate (salt, drought, flooding)?

What are the insect and disease issues that tree faces?

What are the planting needs and pruning needs of the tree?

2. Don't plant trees too deep.

Trees planted too deep look like a telephone pole and their natural root flare cannot be seen above the soil line. This leads to roots not getting enough oxygen and the potential for strangling roots.

The proper planting hole should be two to three times as wide as the root ball and no deeper. Rough up the sides with your shovel so roots will spread easier. Sometimes, the tree is planted too deep in the container or root ball.

It is essential that you dig a little to find the top root and plant at that depth and only backfill with the existing soil.