Use row cover to protect plants from more than just frost

In the spring and fall, gardeners become highly tuned to weather forecasts. Swings in temperature can bring us above and below freezing for several weeks. Many gardeners must be prepared to deploy plant-saving protection by covering plants during freeze events.

Plant covering can be as simple as the top of a milk jug with the bottom removed, placed overtop a tender vegetable or flower. If you'd like to hunt around for these online, the technical term for this type of device is “cloche.”

As a kid I recall my parents having a stack of old bedsheets that would hurriedly get draped over plants and garden beds as cloud-free nights brought frost the following morning. We would also grab armfuls of leaves to pile on garden beds when we ran out of bedsheets.

If you are not willing to sacrifice your bedsheets, there is a versatile material called row cover fabric that is used in the same way, but this product is made to cover and protect plants in the garden. Row cover is a white-colored fabric created with thin spun plastic fibers. It can be purchased in rolls that are 20 feet long to hundreds of feet long and usually span 10-feet wide. Row cover comes in different densities. Some are very lightweight, while others are a bit more heavy-duty.