Used batteries should go to 'demanufacturing facility'

Once they've reached the end of their lives, rechargeable batteries should be recycled at the Electronic Demanufacturing Facility, Davenport, not thrown in the trash or even in one's recycling bin.

Instead, tape both terminals on each battery, seal the batteries in a plastic bag and drop them off at the demanufacturing facility, 1048 E. 59th St., Davenport. The facility accepts items from residents of Scott and Rock Island counties.

This includes:

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

• AA, AAA, C, D and 9 volt batteries that are found in rechargeable flashlights or solar products such as yard lights. NOTE: We are talking here about "rechargeable" batteries, by which is meant those batteries that go into a docking station and that have a "rechargeable" chemical.

The original alkaline AA, AAA, C, D, and 9 volt batteries that are not rechargeable can go in the trash.

• Lithium batteries found in rechargeable headphones, power drills, cell phones and camping lanterns.

• Small sealed lead acid batteries found in battery-powered scooters, remote-controlled cars and many children's toys.

If not disposed of properly, these batteries can spark and cause fires or explosions. They also may contain hazardous chemicals that can be harmful to your family and pets and can also contaminate land and waterways.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sprout new ideas with our home & garden newsletter! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.