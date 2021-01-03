Using a snow thrower? Never use your hands to clean out the chute

Snow has arrived in the Quad-City region, and if you haven't already cleaned your driveway or sidewalks, here are some tips on using your snow thrower from the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute.

• Read your owner's manual. Review safe handling procedures. Know how to operate the controls. If the manual cannot be found, look it up online, and store a copy on your computer.

• Make sure all equipment is completely powered off when checking it over. If you forgot to drain the fuel last winter before storing your snow thrower, empty the gas tank. Adjust any cables and check the auger when the equipment is powered off.

• Be sure to use the correct fuel, as recommended by your equipment's manufacturer. Fuel that is more than 30 days old can phase separate and cause operating problems.

• Before you start the engine, fill up the fuel tank on your snow thrower while the engine is cold and outside your home or garage. Never add fuel to a running or hot engine. Store the gasoline in a fuel container and label with date purchased and the ethanol content. Make sure fuel is stored safely and out of the reach of children.

• If using a battery/electric-powered snow-thrower, make sure batteries are fully charged.