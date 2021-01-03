Using a snow thrower? Never use your hands to clean out the chute

Snow has arrived in the Quad-City region, and if you haven't already cleaned your driveway or sidewalks, here are some tips on using your snow thrower from the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute.
• Read your owner's manual. Review safe handling procedures. Know how to operate the controls. If the manual cannot be found, look it up online, and store a copy on your computer.
• Make sure all equipment is completely powered off when checking it over. If you forgot to drain the fuel last winter before storing your snow thrower, empty the gas tank. Adjust any cables and check the auger when the equipment is powered off.
• Be sure to use the correct fuel, as recommended by your equipment's manufacturer. Fuel that is more than 30 days old can phase separate and cause operating problems.
• Before you start the engine, fill up the fuel tank on your snow thrower while the engine is cold and outside your home or garage. Never add fuel to a running or hot engine. Store the gasoline in a fuel container and label with date purchased and the ethanol content. Make sure fuel is stored safely and out of the reach of children.
• If using a battery/electric-powered snow-thrower, make sure batteries are fully charged.
• Doormats, hoses, balls, toys, boards, wires, and other debris should be removed. When run over by a snow thrower, these objects may harm the machine or people.
• Dress properly. That means safety glasses, gloves and footwear that can handle cold and slippery surfaces.
• Get a clean-out tool or stick ready. NEVER put your hands inside the auger or chute. Use a clean out tool (or stick) to unclog snow or debris from your snow thrower.
• Always turn off the snow thrower and wait for all moving parts to come to a complete stop before clearing any clogs or debris.
• Never operate the snow thrower without good visibility or light.
• Never throw snow toward people or cars. Do not allow anyone to stand in front of your snow thrower.
• Do not attempt to clear steep slopes and use caution when changing directions on slopes or inclines.
• Use an extension cord that is weather-resistant and designed for outdoor use. If using an electric-powered snow thrower, be aware of where the power cord is at all times. Avoid tripping. Do not run over the power cord.
• Keep pets and children inside while the snow thrower is operating.