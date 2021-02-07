Valentine's Day isn't just about roses

Cyclamens grow best in bright, indirect sunlight and thrive in cooler temperatures, 55°F to 60°F. Cyclamens will go dormant after they bloom, with foliage yellowing and dying down to the soil. Remove the dried foliage and place the container in a cool, dark place for two months.

After the dormancy period, resume watering, add Cyclamen bulbs to a new container of soil, and place it in bright, indirect light. New foliage should start growing soon, with blooms following a couple of months later.

Miniature rose

Instead of an arrangement of cut roses that will die after a week, give someone the whole plant. Delicate, miniature rosebuds can be found in red, pink, or white and can be deadheaded to encourage new blooms. When grown indoors, roses need bright sunlight in a south-facing window and constant temperatures ranging from 60°F to 75°F.

Lightly mist the foliage daily to maintain humidity levels. They can be planted outdoors in a container, or the ground in the summer, but bring them inside before the first frost. Most miniature roses will go dormant in the winter and begin to grow again in the spring.

Orchid