Vander Veer: Davenport's crown jewel park

Davenport's Vander Veer Botanical Park is widely regarded as the crown jewel of the city's parks, and the one that sparks the most emotional connection with its residents.

Davenport bought the 33-acre site, formerly the Scott County Agricultural Society fairgrounds, in 1885 for $13,500. 

The park was modeled after New York City's famed Central Park and that was its name when it was dedicated in 1890. It was later renamed after onetime park board commissioner A.W. Vander Veer, who died in 1911.

“There is a special atmosphere and a special feeling of beauty and peace that is a respite in the middle of a busy city,” said Natasha Sottos, executive director of Friends of Vander Veer, a nonprofit organization that provides financial support for ongoing restoration and programming efforts at the park.

“I think we have a lot of people who come here for nostalgia and memories.”

Features include:

  • A conservatory with tropical plants year-round and seasonal displays such as poinsettias at Christmas and mums in the fall.
  • An Enabling Garden that can be accessed by people with various disabilities.
  • A rose garden and a hosta glade.
  • A Stone Fountain surrounded by Old World gardens.
  • A collection of more than 600 trees representing more than 70 species, many planted in the late 1800s.
  • A lagoon with ducks that also can be used for ice skating if winter temperatures allow.
  • Gabe's All-Inclusive Playground, a spot for children with various disabilities, the park's most recent addition.
  • The grand allé, a brick paved double walkway of trees, that extends from the conservatory on the north to the fountain on the south.

The perimeter provides a .9-mile walking track that is a popular exercise spot. 

If you go

What and Where: Vander Veer Botanical Park, 215 W. Central Park Ave., Davenport.

When: The park is open from sunrise until a half-hour past sunset. The conservatory is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free.

For more information: 563-328-7275

