Vander Veer sale is May 1-3

Despite difficulties posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Friends of Vander Veer will host its annual plant sale on Friday-Sunday, May 1-3, including thousands of annuals, perennials, and tropicals.

Sale hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday at the botanical park conservatory, 215 W. Central Park Ave., Davenport.

Social distancing measures will be in place so only eight shoppers will be allowed in at one time.

Shoppers need to sign up for a shopping time slot. The link is: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/30e0a45adac29a7fb6-friends2

The organization asks that shoppers wear face coverings. Volunteers will be available to answer questions, help you make selections and ring up your purchase, and they also will be wearing face coverings.

Proceeds from the sale support The Friends of Vander Veer, a nonprofit organization, in its mission to fund beauty and education at the park.

Sponsors include Davenport Parks and Recreation and The Green Thumbers.

