Vegetables need water in extreme heat

Vegetable plants don't like extremely hot weather any better than people do.

"When it is too hot for us, we go inside to the air conditioning or move into a shady spot in the yard," Richard Hentschel, University of Illinois Extension horticulture educator, said.

"Our vegetables must remain in the sun, so if it is too hot and dry, tomatoes and peppers will abort any unopened flowers until better weather conditions return. This protects the plant from attempting to fulfill a fruit when water is lacking and maintaining itself under better conditions."

Right now, as vegetables move from the general growth stage to producing flowers, fruits and seed pods, a consistent level of soil moisture is critical for health and for harvesting high quality, nutritious fruits and pods.

For example, cucumbers will go from a pollinated flower to a harvestable fruit in about a seven day period, Hentschel said.

"If soil moisture is lacking at any point, you find yourself with cucumbers that appear normal on one end and taper down on the other and can be bitter tasting. If you’re going for a larger, longer cucumber, the fruit may appear fat, then skinny, then fat as the available water has changed."