Verdurette: Group works to preserve one-of-a-kind Illinois farmstead dating to 1855

They hope to get the 2.6-acre site and buildings listed on the National Register of Historic Places and make it an attraction for visitors, maybe even a bed and breakfast or a hunt club. "It would help the economy in the area," Willits said.

The house hasn't been occupied for 25 years, and the historic farm buildings have been vacant, except for storage, even longer. The road to the property dead-ends because flooding in 1993 damaged the bridge over the nearby Edwards River, and it's never been fixed.

Willits lives on an adjoining property and continues with the robust farm operation that includes Angus cattle, corn and soybeans. But he, like his dad, wants to save Verdurette.

Walking around, one might say that members of the trust have a ways to go with restoration, but what you don't see is how far they have already come.

The home's grand front porch, once sagging and weathered, has been rebuilt. Synthetic slate shingles protect the home's roof. Windows have been replaced. The brick has been tuck-pointed and the extensive wood trim commonly called "gingerbread" has been restored.