Village store is one of a kind

Open the door to Brian Blevins' Wild Bird Shop in the Village of East Davenport, and glass wind chimes clank against the door and a small jingles overhead.
A dark-haired man with intense brown eyes, the sole proprietor of this tiny shop, emerges from a back room where he has been re-packing bird seed from 50-pound bags into recycled gallon milk jugs. He asks if he can help you.
If you want to learn about area birds, take his offer. Blevins, 55, knows as much about area birds — and insects — as anybody in the Quad-Cities.
He grew up in it, under the tutelage of his dad, Del, who was great friends with legendary bird man Pete Petersen. (Del Blevins took over the shop from Petersen, and Brian took it over from his dad.)
Blevins also majored in biology and art at St. Ambrose University, Davenport, but his knowledge of birds, his attention to their sounds and habits, was already ingrained from frequent nature excursions he enjoyed from little on with his dad and brother.
What sorts of birds is he seeing lately?
Barred owls are singing every night around his home near the Village, he says. A wood duck has laid 14 eggs in a nest box, and he's watching closely for when the chicks hatch and are ready to go out on their own. He will gather them up and take them down to the river to assure they get there safety.
Now that softball has resumed in the Village and lights are on at night, night hawks are circling about.
Of course great white pelicans can be seen flying over the Mississippi just about any day, there are chimney swifts flitting about nearby buildings and two turkey vultures have taken up residence in a hollow, broken off tree limb in Davenport's Vander Veer Botanical Park.
Blevins notices.
As customer John Korn said, Blevins will be helping him put jugs of bird seed in his car and, standing on Jersey Ridge Road, he'll notice bird activity that Korn has no awareness of.
Sometimes Blevins' knowledge can be disheartening, especially when he gets talking about plummeting insect and bird populations.
When he was in grade school, he used to go with his dad and brother to Davenport's Credit Island in the middle of the night to look for insects.
They'd slosh the trunk of a tree with an enticing mixture of sugar and beer, and then sit back. Before long, insects would begin to emerge from the darkness, crawling silently up from the ground. Moths, beetles, big spiders.
This lively world of theretofore unseen creatures was exciting. And every week to 12 days, the cast of characters would change as different species hatched.
"It was different all the way through the summer," Blevins says.
Blevins still does nighttime "bugging," as he calls it, but it isn't so rewarding these days. The moths and other creatures that he found in abundance as a boy just aren't there anymore.
An example is the mayfly. Older people may remember days when mayflies hatched in such numbers that they formed virtual clouds along the river and streets became slick with their bodies.
A lot of mayflies, though annoying to people, is a sign of a healthy ecosystem, "but you don't see that anymore," Blevins says.
Host plants are being ripped out for turf grass, concrete and houses. Insecticides and light pollution also play roles, he says.
With fewer insects, there is less food for birds, whose numbers also are declining.
Still, Blevins tries to look on the bright side.
"It's not birding like we saw 40 years ago, but it's still birding."
For people looking for birds, he suggests going to the woods. Good bets include Black Hawk State Historic Site in Rock Island; Credit Island, Duck Creek and Sunderbruch parks in Davenport; Devils Glen Park in Bettendorf; Smith's Island near Locks & Dam 14; and Illiniwek Park in Hampton. Wooded cemeteries such as Fairmount and Oakdale Memorial Gardens are other possibilities.