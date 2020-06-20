Village store is one of a kind

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Open the door to Brian Blevins' Wild Bird Shop in the Village of East Davenport, and glass wind chimes clank against the door and a small jingles overhead.

A dark-haired man with intense brown eyes, the sole proprietor of this tiny shop, emerges from a back room where he has been re-packing bird seed from 50-pound bags into recycled gallon milk jugs. He asks if he can help you.

If you want to learn about area birds, take his offer. Blevins, 55, knows as much about area birds — and insects — as anybody in the Quad-Cities.

He grew up in it, under the tutelage of his dad, Del, who was great friends with legendary bird man Pete Petersen. (Del Blevins took over the shop from Petersen, and Brian took it over from his dad.)

Blevins also majored in biology and art at St. Ambrose University, Davenport, but his knowledge of birds, his attention to their sounds and habits, was already ingrained from frequent nature excursions he enjoyed from little on with his dad and brother.

What sorts of birds is he seeing lately?