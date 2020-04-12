Virus throws plant sales into question

The COVID-19 pandemic has turned the world upside down, including the plans of nonprofit groups that host fundraising plant sales this time of year. Following is what we know so far, but everything is subject to change.
May 6-8
Big Brothers Big Sisters has revised its plans a couple of times, but for now has settled on a "mobile sale." Customers including individuals, organizations and groups should order online by Monday, April 27, by going to plantsale.org.
Everyone will have the option of getting flowers delivered directly to their home on May 6-8 or of picking them up in a drive-through operation at Northwest Bank and Trust, 100 E. Kimberly Road, Davenport.
In addition to online, customers can print an order form to complete and mail with a check or credit card number.
The organization will not open a retail site in Rock Island this year and is delaying a final decision on its Davenport retail operation.
In addition, the organization has added a new “Tribute Basket” element to its sale that allows customers to purchase a $20 hanging basket as a tribute to local health care professionals and first responders.
Baskets will also be delivered to seniors in the community with limited mobility.
Because of the new delivery option, the organization is looking for volunteers who are willing to help with delivery of pre-orders May 6-8. Plants will be dropped off in the driveway, steps or porch of the customer.
The BBBS Plant Sale has been a community tradition for more than 30 years. It raises over $200,000 for one-to-one mentoring programs and is vital to the organization's ability to serve.
May
Friends of Vander Veer is hoping to have its sale in May, but doesn't know for sure at the moment. Look for more information in this section as it becomes available.
Friday-Saturday, May 8-9
Quad-City Botanical Center, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday-Saturday at the center, 2525 4th Ave., Rock Island.
Pre-order at qcgardens.com/plant-sale through April 17. Pick up will be the day of the sale.
About 50 different varieties of annuals and perennials are for sale. Individual plants cost $3 to $12 with a majority of the 4-inch pots offered at $5.
In addition, gardeners can select from five medium or large-sized container combinations that staff at the botanical center have designed. Each combo comes with four to seven plants and a planting diagram. The plants come in individual pots and can be repotted by the purchaser into their own container at home.
For questions call 309-794-0091 or email to marketing@qcgardens.com.
Saturday, May 9
Guardians of the Prairie and Forest, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Hauberg Estate, 1300 24th St., Rock Island (new location and expanded hours).
Prairie and forest species, native trees and shrubs and edible perennials, fruit and nut trees. A complete list is on the group's Facebook page. Drive-up service.
