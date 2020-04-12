Virus throws plant sales into question

Friday-Saturday, May 8-9

Quad-City Botanical Center, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday-Saturday at the center, 2525 4th Ave., Rock Island.

Pre-order at qcgardens.com/plant-sale through April 17. Pick up will be the day of the sale.

About 50 different varieties of annuals and perennials are for sale. Individual plants cost $3 to $12 with a majority of the 4-inch pots offered at $5.

In addition, gardeners can select from five medium or large-sized container combinations that staff at the botanical center have designed. Each combo comes with four to seven plants and a planting diagram. The plants come in individual pots and can be repotted by the purchaser into their own container at home.

For questions call 309-794-0091 or email to marketing@qcgardens.com.