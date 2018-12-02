Volunteers are needed to help with the annual Christmas Bird Count, a nationwide tally of wild birds conducted in December and January under the auspices of the national Audubon Society.
The count, now in its 119th year, is the longest-standing barometer of overall bird population trends in the world as well as the longest-running citizen science survey.
Although it's called the Christmas count, work actually takes place between Dec. 14 and Jan. 5, with various communities having an assigned day. The Quad-City day is Sunday, Dec. 16.
There are two ways to participate: by going out in the field for an all-day count or by counting birds at your backyard bird feeder.
In the field-party counts, volunteers fan out in cars and on foot to canvass pre-set circles that are 15 miles in diameter, an area of about 177 square miles.
Kelly McKay, the wildlife biologist from Hampton who tallies the counts for several Quad-City areas, said he really needs help in the field, as this has been his worst year ever for trying to recruit volunteers.
You do not have to be an expert birder to participate in the field-party counts; you can help by driving, being an extra set of eyes and helping with the list, McKay said.
In the Quad-City region, there are 10 field-party counts in addition to the Quad-Cities proper. (See related item for locations.)
To count birds at your feeder, record the maximum number of each species you see at any one time on your day. You may count once or several times, but you should record only one maximum number. For example, if you see one cardinal at 10 a.m., two cardinals at noon and four at 2 p.m., your count for cardinals should be four. When you are done, mail your results to McKay, P.O. Box 452, Hampton, IL 61256.
To participate in the Quad-City feeder count, you must be located within a circle, the center of which is the Interstate 74 bridge and 15 miles in diameter. This is roughly the area between the Interstate 280 and Interstate 80 bridges and between I-80 north of Davenport and I-80 on the south of the Quad-Cities.
If you can help with either count, contact McKay at 309-235-4661 by Sunday, Dec. 10. It is helpful to talk to counters ahead of time, he said.