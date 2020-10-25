Wait! Don't cut that!

For years we've been told to clean up our yards in the fall. Maybe it's time to break that habit.

Butterflies, moths, bees and other beneficial insects overwinter in the landscape, so letting stems, leaves and branches stand in place can make a huge difference to their ultimate survival, Kelly Allsup, a University of Illinois Extension horticulture educator, said. Following is a new way of looking at fall "cleanup."

First: Do not remove all fallen leaves from the landscape.

"Leaves provide insulation for overwintering forms of butterflies and moths,” Allsup said.

"Also, for some species, it is extremely difficult to distinguish between a leaf and a chrysalis. Black swallowtail butterflies who dine on your dill, fennel, parsley, or carrots overwinter as a brown chrysalis that mimics an old fallen leaf. Without allowing this caterpillar to make it to adulthood, we would be without these large, shiny, black iridescent butterflies fluttering from flower to flower.”