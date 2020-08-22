After the leaves are consumed by spicebush swallowtail caterpillars, they turn yellow in the fall. The leaves have a unique fragrance when crushed.

Annuals

Snapdragons: These cool-season annuals have been selected by the industry to weather the summer heat. They make great additions to any garden or pot that gives them full sun. They grow about 1 to 2 feet tall and come in a plethora of colors.

The blooms may attract the butterflies and hummingbirds, but they serve as a food source for buckeye caterpillar.

Sunflowers: One may start sunflowers from seeds for summer-time blooms. Thriving on full sun, sunflowers can reach 3 to 10 feet depending on the type. "A plant coveted by most birds usually doesn’t have the most attractive leaves by the end of the season, so let the caterpillars of gorge, Allsup said.

Perennials

Purple coneflower: A gardener’s favorite, coneflower is an easy-to-grow native plant. Grown in full sun, it usually looks attractive during the season, unless large groups of silvery checkerspot begin eating the leaves. These durable plants will send up leaves and the most beautiful long-lasting blooms, Allsup said.