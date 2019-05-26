The third annual Pollinators' Palooza sponsored by the Scott County Master Gardeners of Iowa State University Extension will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 1, at the Putnam Museum, Davenport.
It will include a plant sale, presentations native bees, climate change, creating your own pollinator garden and a 40-minute educational documentary called "Flight of the Butterflies in 3D."
Here is the schedule:
9 a.m., plant sale.
Begins outside near the Putnam entrance and will continue until 4 p.m.
10 a.m., Putnam opens with exhibits.
Exhibitors are Davenport Public Library, Friends of Davenport Public Library, Food Corps, Iowa Master Gardeners Hort Clinic, Iowa Master Gardeners Kids' Ed, Illinois Master Gardeners, MariPosa Bus, Modern Woodmen, Nahant Marsh, Niabi Zoo, Putnam Museum, Quad-City Botanical Center, Quad-City Food Forest and River Action Inc.
10:30 a.m., What Does Climate Change Mean for Pollinators?
Ray Wolf, Master Gardener and National Weather Service meteorologist will discuss what climate change is and how it is impacting pollinators and the plants they pollinate.
11:15 a.m., Taking Action for Native Bees.
Amy Loving, education coordinator at the Nahant Marsh Education Center, will share the secret life of native bees and how they are specially adapted to pollinating our gardens and other natural areas. Her presentation also will cover citizen science projects and other creative ways to help out the native bees.
Noon, Create Your own Pollinator Garden.
Faye Waterman, Master Gardener, will talk about the plants in the Putnam Pollinator Garden and explain how you can create your own pollinator garden and official Monarch Waystation at home.
1:30 p.m., Raising Your Own Polyphemus Moths
Dan Mayes, Master Gardener, and Lila Schaeffer, his 10-year-old neighbor, will share their experience raising silkworm moths last summer.
2:15 p.m., Establishing Monarch Habitat
Rhonda Brady, The Butterfly Lady from Galesburg, Illinois, will explain what can be done to create pollinator friendly habitat and a Monarch Waystation to support monarchs during the migration and breeding season.
3 p.m., Flight of the Butterflies in 3D
This 40-minute educational documentary will be shown on the Putnam’s Giant Screen; $5 for adults, free for children.