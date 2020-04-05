Want to tackle your bucket list? Webinar tells how

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

With every in-person home and garden event and class canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, University of Illinois Extension reminds you that it has lots of online webinars.

Following is a look; to find them, go to extension.illinois.edu. Click on the title of the webinar to go to the registration site for each class.

April 8, 10:30 a.m., How to Plan a Community Garden with Bruce Black. Starting a community garden is a great and rewarding project, but one that must have a thorough plan to grow from.

April 9, 2 p.m., Simplify Your Life by Clearing the Clutter with Molly Hofer and Chelsey Byers. Does the clutter in your house cause you stress? Do you have at least one room that is off limits to company? Presenters will share ways to organize your life.

April 9, Noon, Spring Thaw: Ticks, Disease, Public Health, and Landscaping. This presentation will cover research and surveillance on ticks in regard to climate change, and how to respond in practical and management-related ways.

April 9, 1 p.m., Everyday Environment Series: Sky Spectacles with Duane Friend. Why do we see a blue sky, why is twilight longer near the poles and what are sun dogs?