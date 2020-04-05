Want to tackle your bucket list? Webinar tells how

With every in-person home and garden event and class canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, University of Illinois Extension reminds you that it has lots of online webinars.
Following is a look; to find them, go to extension.illinois.edu. Click on the title of the webinar to go to the registration site for each class.
April 8, 10:30 a.m., How to Plan a Community Garden with Bruce Black. Starting a community garden is a great and rewarding project, but one that must have a thorough plan to grow from.
April 9, 2 p.m., Simplify Your Life by Clearing the Clutter with Molly Hofer and Chelsey Byers. Does the clutter in your house cause you stress? Do you have at least one room that is off limits to company? Presenters will share ways to organize your life.
April 9, Noon, Spring Thaw: Ticks, Disease, Public Health, and Landscaping. This presentation will cover research and surveillance on ticks in regard to climate change, and how to respond in practical and management-related ways.
April 9, 1 p.m., Everyday Environment Series: Sky Spectacles with Duane Friend. Why do we see a blue sky, why is twilight longer near the poles and what are sun dogs?
April 14, 1:30 p.m., Four Seasons: Slow Flowers: Grow Your Own Cut Flowers with Candice Hart. How to condition flowers to be long lasting, plus favorite flowers to grow, tips for success.
April 15, 10:30 a.m., Drought Tolerant Annuals and Perennials with Bruce Black. Annual and perennial flower suggestions for your landscape.
April 16, 2 p.m., Who Gets Grandma's Pie Plate? with Chelsey Byers and Molly Hofer. Presenters will explore ways to talk to family members about distributing family items with emotional and sentimental value while still keeping relationships intact.
April 22, 10:30 a.m., Big Flavors in Small Spaces: Container Fruits with Bruce Black. Lacking a large landscape and love homegrown fruits? Look to container gardening: fruit edition! Black will discuss blueberries, strawberries, brambles (raspberries and blackberries), and even apple trees.
April 23, 2 p.m., Being Mindful During Difficult Times with Karla Belzer and Cheri Burcham. Mindfulness offers a way to enjoy our lives more and reduce stress through a few simple practices.
April 29, 10:30 a.m., Illinois Berry School, part 1. Introduction and management of berry production with Bruce Black and Candice Hart. This program will give an overview of berry production either for yourself or market, including weed and insect control. The focus is on strawberries, blackberries, blueberries and raspberries.
April 30, 2 p.m., Someday is Today: Live Your Bucket List with Karla Belzer and Cheri Burcham. Come and learn how to create your own bucket list and set exciting goals to pursue your interests and fulfill your dreams.
May 6, 10:30 a.m. Illinois Berry School, part 2, with Bruce Black and Candice Hart. Participants will learn to identify pests on their crops, methods of control, and how to use an integrated approach to managing pest and disease issues.
May 13, 10:30 a.m., Colorful Vegetables,with Bruce Black. Plant characteristics that cause changes in popular and new cultivars of unique vegetables.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.