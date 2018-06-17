Family swimming pools offer a cool respite from summer heat. In many households, though, special attention needs to be paid to avoid the tragedy of accidental drowning.
Pets, especially dogs, can benefit from many of the safeguards and warning devices designed to alert us that a person or pet has entered the pool without supervision.
All pool owners should consider warning alarms that are activated when any unsupervised people or pets enter or fall into the pool. Remote receivers that can be worn or placed around the house like baby monitors will sound off and alert you that someone or something has fallen into the pool. This type of warning system will also be activated if a neighbor’s pet or stray animal has entered the pool and help is needed.
For an alarm tailored to your family pet, the Safety Turtle can be the ticket. This device includes a band worn on the wrist of people or the collar of pets that makes a sound when the wearer hits the water. An alarm also sounds at a base station or at remote locations depending on where the alarm can best be heard.
All pets should be taught how to exit the pool or have a ramp that will allow an easy exit. Pool covers, life jackets and reliable fencing should also be considered mandatory as well. Lastly, everyone should know the basics of CPR for both people and pets. Contact your veterinarian for more safety summer tips!