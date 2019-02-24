The Quad-Cities has a connection to the Bauhaus in the person of Bengt von Rosen, a Latvian native who attended the school from 1922-25 and, in the 1950s, moved to the Quad-Cities, working for a Moline architecture firm.
While employed at Swanson & Maiwald, von Rosen worked on drawings for the Davenport Art Gallery and the Putnam Museum that were designed by Chris R. Maiwald, according to research by the Richardson-Sloane Special Collections Center of the Davenport Public Library.
Both designed in a modern style, the former art gallery opened in 1963 and the Putnam opened in 1964.
Von Rosen said in an archived interview with an architecture professor at Iowa State University that he never got his architecture license in the United States because the language barrier for the test was too great.
But he was good, and his employers recognized that, as did the people running the Bauhaus before then.
A secretary, or desk, that von Rosen built out of several different woods as a journeyman project in 1925 is part of the permanent collection of the Bauhaus Museum in Weimar, Germany. The desk has clean lines and no ornamentation.
Von Rosen's mentor at the Bauhaus was Marcel Breuer, a big name known as a furniture maker who designed several chairs. The Cesca, still produced by the Knoll company since 1968, has been considered "among the 10 most important chairs of the 20th Century," according to text in the German center exhibit.
After he retired from architecture due to failing eyesight, von Rosen spent free time painting. Nine of his never-before-displayed watercolors are displayed in the German center exhibit, loaned by Roman and Mary Gaetz-Scholtz, of Bettendorf.
Scholtz became friends with von Rosen when Scholtz joined Swanson & Maiwald in 1967. When Scholtz left to open his own firm in 1970, von Rosen went with him and worked until about 1982.
His paintings include Vander Veer Botanical Park, as well as sites in France and Belgium and along Lake Superior in the United States.
"His history is fascinating," Scholtz said of his friend.
Von Rosen was born in Latvia in 1903 to German-speaking parents who were artists. They encouraged their son to explore art and nature, and he learned to draw and paint.
In 1918, when World War I ended, Latvia was occupied by the Bolsheviks, Russian revolutionaries who later formed the Communist Party. Von Rosen's father was arrested but later escaped. His mother also was arrested, but she was killed in 1919.
The senior von Rosen took his children and fled to Germany.
The junior von Rosen apprenticed to a furniture maker in Luxembourg where a flyer advertising the Bauhaus design school crossed his path, according to an exhibit text. In 1922 he joined the school, known as the epicenter of European avant-garde art.
After three years at the school, he left and got education in structural engineering which gave him "enough education to get a job in an architecture office," he said in the Iowa State interview.
He and his family survived the bombings of World War II, but post-war Germany offered him little opportunity and in 1953, von Rosen came to the Quad-Cities. The connection with the Midwest was that his wife, Tatjana, had been born in Chicago. (She worked for the former Grilk Interiors, Scholtz said.)
An article in the Quad-City Times at the time of von Rosen's death at age 95 in 1998 described him as a "soft-spoken man with a lilting German accent, who loved to walk, fish and paint landscapes."
Scholtz agrees.
"The most important thing to remember, more than being an architect, is that he was truly what you would call a fine human being. He would respect everybody. He was kind.
"He loved to fish, and he would go to the Mississippi and fish, and he made a lot of friends in the black community.
"He taught my kids about nature. He would take them on picnics, outings, tell them about trees and plants. He had a very extensive knowledge of what they were looking at.
"He was a very, very, very, nice human being. He couldn't dislike anybody, truly not."