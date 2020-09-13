Ways to feel better in trying times

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

(Editor's note: At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, there were lots of articles about how to cope, how to feel better in trying times. As the pandemic has dragged on, these are less frequent, but the problem is still there, possibly even worse with the upcoming general election and social unrest. So today we are repeating some good advice.)

Americans are more unhappy today than they’ve been in nearly 50 years, according the COVID Response Tracking Study, conducted by NORC at the University of Chicago.*

It finds that just 14% of American adults say they’re very happy, down from 31% who said the same in 2018. That year, 23% said they’d often or sometimes felt isolated in recent weeks. Now, 50% say that.

Though stress and anxiety may seem inescapable at the moment, all the experts Consumer Reports spoke with said you can take steps to reign them both in. Here are nine strategies.

1. The Basics: Eating, Sleeping, Exercise

Getting enough sleep, exercising regularly, and eating a healthy diet can help you manage stress and reduce anxiety, and may help maintain a strong immune system. These goals may seem unreachable when you’re stressed out, but they don't have to be.