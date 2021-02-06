'We bought it for the neighborhood' : Winborns fix up another derelict Davenport home

The Winborns are at it again.
In late 2013, Ed and Sandy Winborn — he a former Davenport mayor and she a watercolor artist — bought the house that Ed had grown up in near 14th and Gaines streets.
It had been built in 1908 by Ed's grandfather and when Winborn grew up there in the 1940s and '50s, the neighborhood was as solid as the house.
Through the years, Winborn watched as his old haunts fell into disrepair, and when the home came up for auction to settle an estate, he and Sandy bought it to fix up and make into their home, doing their part to try to rebuild the neighborhood.
First, though, there was the matter of the duplex next door, which was fire-damaged, vacant and boarded up. So, before turning full attention to Ed's boyhood home, they bought the duplex and restored it for rental.
Now, after getting both buildings restored and living in their home for three years, they are rounding the corner on fixing up a third property across the street. It, too, had gone vacant, and they bought it in 2018 for $21,000.
"It's a beautiful house," Winborn said. "It's got a lot of potential. We didn't want it torn down. In the central city there are a lot of abandoned homes, and that's probably what would have happened. We kind of bought it just for the neighborhood."
Vacant and abandoned homes are a problem throughout the city, but especially south of Locust Street.
All told, the city's neighborhood services department thinks there are about 650 abandoned or vacant houses city-wide, Ald. Marion Meginnins, 3rd Ward, said. Of those, 356 are boarded up and have liens against them because the city has had to cut the grass, for example.
Another 300 likely look OK from the street, and the owners may be having someone cut the grass, but "people are never in it, and if a storm door blows open, (thieves) might go in and get the pipes (copper has salvage value)", Meginnis said.
Homes became vacant or abandoned for a variety of reasons. Maybe the owner has died and there are delays in settling the estate, or maybe the owner has fallen on hard financial times and doesn't have money for upkeep.
Consider, for example, the house east of the Winborns' fix-up home. A Quad-City area family has owned it for more than 40 years, paying the taxes and, for the most part, mowing the grass. But glass is broken out of the windows, gutters are fallen down and the exterior hasn't been painted in a long time. A contract now has been let for its demolition in the spring, Rich Oswold, of the city's neighborhood services department, said.
The house directly west of the Winborn's fix-up is owned by a Colorado investment company and, from the outside, looks in good shape with all new vinyl siding and windows intact. But there's an orange city tag on the door saying "Official Notice. Do not Enter. These premises are declared unsafe or unfit for human occupancy."
City records indicate it has been vacant since 2013, and has been cited for electrical issues and foundation failure, Oswold said.
Absentee ownership often leads to deterioration.
Of the 15 homes on the north side of W. 14th Street where the Winborns live, six are owner-occupied, eight are rented but owned by companies or individuals in the Quad-Cities and one is owned by an individual living in San Diego, according to the Scott County Assessor's Office.
But of the 12 homes on the south side of the street where the Winborns are working on the fix-up home, only one is owner-occupied, according to the assessor's records. The other 11 are owned by individuals or companies in the Quad-Cities, including the Winborns, as well as from out-of-state, specifically Georgia, Nevada and Colorado.
Still, since the Winborns moved to the area just three years ago, they've noticed several improvements. A house three doors to the west was purchased, renovated and sold to a young family. "That's what we like to see," Winborn said, pointing to the house with Christmas decorations still on the porch railing.