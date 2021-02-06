'We bought it for the neighborhood' : Winborns fix up another derelict Davenport home

"It's a beautiful house," Winborn said. "It's got a lot of potential. We didn't want it torn down. In the central city there are a lot of abandoned homes, and that's probably what would have happened. We kind of bought it just for the neighborhood."

Vacant and abandoned homes are a problem throughout the city, but especially south of Locust Street.

All told, the city's neighborhood services department thinks there are about 650 abandoned or vacant houses city-wide, Ald. Marion Meginnins, 3rd Ward, said. Of those, 356 are boarded up and have liens against them because the city has had to cut the grass, for example.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Another 300 likely look OK from the street, and the owners may be having someone cut the grass, but "people are never in it, and if a storm door blows open, (thieves) might go in and get the pipes (copper has salvage value)", Meginnis said.

Homes became vacant or abandoned for a variety of reasons. Maybe the owner has died and there are delays in settling the estate, or maybe the owner has fallen on hard financial times and doesn't have money for upkeep.