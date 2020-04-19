Webinar looks at growing squash

With every in-person home and garden event and class canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, University of Illinois Extension reminds you that it has lots of online webinars.
We've run a listing in this section for the past two weeks; here are two new ones. To find them, go to extension.illinois.edu. Click on the title of the webinar to go to the registration site for each class.
April 21, 6:30 p.m., Sleep and Autism The processes and challenges of sleep for youth with autism spectrum disorder.
April 24, 10 a.m., Get Growing: Successful Squash. Deciding on squash varieties including pumpkins, winter squash, cantaloupe, and others. Also, seasonal management, insect/disease management, and harvest.
