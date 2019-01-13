The University of Illinois Extension will present a weekly educational webinar series for operators of small farms. The online presentations will be from noon to 1 p.m. on Thursdays and are free. Topics are:
Jan. 24, Understanding Financial Statements: Preparing Farmers for Uncertain Times
Jan. 31, Updates on Illinois Cottage Food Law
Feb. 7, Five Years In: What do we really know about growing and processing Industrial Hemp?
Feb. 14, Intro to Digital Marketing in the Local Food System
Feb. 21, FSMA Produce Safety Exemptions and Guidance: What You Need to Know for 2019
Feb. 28, Maximizing your Production: Succession and Companion Planting
March 7, Healthy Soil Produces Healthy Vegetables
March 14, The Best Practices for Maintaining Healthy Bee Hives
March 21, Reducing Damage to Livestock and Specialty Crops from Wildlife
March 28, Agroforestry for Diversification on Small Scale Farms
April 4, ABCs of Tomato Production
For more information, contact Zack Grant, University of Illinois Extension, at 708-679-6889, zgrant2@illinois. Or, contact your local Extension office for more information about live viewing sites.
All webinars will be recorded and available for viewing on Extension's You-Tube channel shortly after each session. View the channel and older archived webinars here: http:/bit.ly/ILLocalFoodsYouTube.