Webinars cover holiday stress, pruning, squirrels

Webinars cover holiday stress, pruning, squirrels

University of Illinois Extension is offering the following webinars in December. To participate, go to extension.illinois.edu

Dec. 2, 3 p.m., Fun with Evergreen Foliage. Craft some holiday elegance with evergreen foliage for your home. Includes kissing balls, outdoor holiday planters and evergreen gnomes.

Dec. 3, 7 p.m., Pruning for Evergreens. Learn the best pruning practices for pines, spruces, junipers, and other evergreens.

Dec. 6, 3-4 p.m., Popular Holiday Plant Care. Poinsettia, amaryllis, holiday cactus, and Norfolk Island pine and how to keep them growing year-round.

 Dec. 8, 6:30 p.m., Health at Home Holiday Edition: Balancing Extra Calories Through the Holidays. Tips to enjoy your favorites along with a dash of physical activity.

Dec. 10, 1 p.m., All About Squirrels. A dive into the ecology and life of squirrels to better understand these amazing creatures.

Dec. 15, 6:30 p.m., Health at Home Holiday Edition: Making a List and Checking it Twice. Take back control and stay on track as you reign in some of the chaos by making a list and simplifying your life. Simple steps you can take to decrease stress and enjoy the holidays.

Dec. 16, 3-4 p.m., Holiday Spices. The origins of nutmeg, cinnamon, clove, allspice, peppermint, citrus, and ginger and how to grow them.

 Jan. 6, 3-4 p.m., Create a Winter Bird Haven. The species of birds in Illinois and Iowa during the winter, what they’re looking for, and how to make habitat so they stick around all year. A demonstration of creative ways to feed birds with logs, toilet paper rolls, grapefruit and a fruit and popcorn garland.

