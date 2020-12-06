Webinars cover holiday stress, pruning, squirrels

University of Illinois Extension is offering the following webinars in December. To participate, go to extension.illinois.edu

Dec. 2, 3 p.m., Fun with Evergreen Foliage. Craft some holiday elegance with evergreen foliage for your home. Includes kissing balls, outdoor holiday planters and evergreen gnomes.

Dec. 3, 7 p.m., Pruning for Evergreens. Learn the best pruning practices for pines, spruces, junipers, and other evergreens.

Dec. 6, 3-4 p.m., Popular Holiday Plant Care. Poinsettia, amaryllis, holiday cactus, and Norfolk Island pine and how to keep them growing year-round.

Dec. 8, 6:30 p.m., Health at Home Holiday Edition: Balancing Extra Calories Through the Holidays. Tips to enjoy your favorites along with a dash of physical activity.

Dec. 10, 1 p.m., All About Squirrels. A dive into the ecology and life of squirrels to better understand these amazing creatures.

Dec. 15, 6:30 p.m., Health at Home Holiday Edition: Making a List and Checking it Twice. Take back control and stay on track as you reign in some of the chaos by making a list and simplifying your life. Simple steps you can take to decrease stress and enjoy the holidays.