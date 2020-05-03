Webinars cover perennial gardens, hunting for mushrooms

Would you like to install a garden of perennials and bulbs that could actually become sustainable? Horticulture educator Kelly Allsup will describe techniques from Roy Diblik, author of "The Know Maintenance Perennial Garden" on how to have an easy-to-care-for garden by year three.

May 13, 10:30 a.m., Growing Horticulture: Colorful Vegetables

May 19, 1:30 p.m., Creating a Pollinator Garden for Small Spaces

Proper plant selection can give gardeners a beautiful and fruitful space that can play an important role in creating habitat for pollinators.

IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY

Iowa State University Extension and Outreach is offering a free, two-part online workshop on identifying and foraging for local mushrooms, beginning at 6-7 p.m. May 5.

The workshops will be offered via Zoom. To register go to https://bit.ly/isumushroom2020 by the May 1 deadline. The workshops are limited to 300 participants.

For questions about registration, contact Katelyn Brinkerhoff at kbrink@iastate.edu, or Carter Oliver at cpoliver@iastate.edu.