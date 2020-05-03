You are the owner of this article.
Webinars cover perennial gardens, hunting for mushrooms

With every in-person home and garden event and class canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, University of Illinois Extension reminds you that it has lots of online webinars.

We've run a list in this section for the past month; here are some new ones. To find them, go to extension.illinois.edu. Click on the title of the webinar to go to the registration site for each class.

May 4, 10 a.m., Natural Areas Movement and Shawnee National Forest.  Dive deep into unique sites, including your best options for visiting, parking, and trail locations. The webinar will include wildlife, plants, and cultural features.

 May 5, 11 a.m., Life’s Moments: From Memory to Legacy Writing (additional sessions 5/7, 5/12, 5/14, 5/19, 5/21, 5/26, 5/28) Everyone has a unique and individual story to tell. Start writing yours with a little help and guidance. This is a 4-week (8-session) workshop. No prior writing skills needed; nothing will be collected; you can write on paper or the computer. The emphasis is on your story.

May 5, 1:30 p.m., Landscape Design with Natives 101

This program compares and defines native landscapes vs. conventional landscapes and discusses the benefits and impact of using natives, designing with natives, and gives examples of popular selections.

May 6, 1 p.m., Take Your Kitchen Appliances Out for a Spin

Learn how to use slow cookers, spiralizers, heavy-duty blenders, air fryers, and the newest electric pressure cookers. Tips, tricks, recipes and food safety information included.

May 6, 10:30 a.m., Growing Horticulture: Berry School Part 2

 
Learn the latest scientific methods for preserving food safely.
 
As more families consider raising their own food, chickens are a popular choice. Kept in proper conditions, chickens are valuable assets to the garden, lawn, and compost pile in addition to providing eggs. Tips for starting and managing a flock, including egg production, housing, nutrition, and health management. 
 
 With age, it’s important to do activities which keep your brain fit and healthy, as well as your body.
 
May 7, 1 p.m., More Natural Lawn Care

May 7, 1 p.m., Mushrooms of Illinois 

May 8, 1 p.m.Southern Illinois Spring ID Walk and Talk Webinar The start of spring has provided many beautiful days to get out and take a walk around the neighborhood. 

May 12, 1:30 p.m., New Perennial Garden Theory

Would you like to install a garden of perennials and bulbs that could actually become sustainable? Horticulture educator Kelly Allsup will describe techniques from Roy Diblik, author of "The Know Maintenance Perennial Garden" on how to have an easy-to-care-for garden by year three.

May 13, 10:30 a.m., Growing Horticulture: Colorful Vegetables

May 19, 1:30 p.m., Creating a Pollinator Garden for Small Spaces

Proper plant selection can give gardeners a beautiful and fruitful space that can play an important role in creating habitat for pollinators. 

IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY

Iowa State University Extension and Outreach is offering a free, two-part online workshop on identifying and foraging for local mushrooms, beginning at 6-7 p.m. May 5.

The workshops will be offered via Zoom. To register go to https://bit.ly/isumushroom2020 by the May 1 deadline. The workshops are limited to 300 participants.

For questions about registration, contact Katelyn Brinkerhoff at kbrink@iastate.edu, or Carter Oliver at cpoliver@iastate.edu.

Foraging and consumer awareness is important, and there are always risks associated with consuming wild mushrooms.

Participants in this workshop will discuss proper identification traits, foraging safety, distinguishing between edible and non-edible varieties and best harvesting practices including how to avoid any potential post-harvest contamination.

Those who register for both spring and fall online workshops will receive a free copy of the soon to be released "Safe Mushroom Foraging Guide."

 
 
