Webinars cover terrariums, composting

University of Illinois Extension is offering the following webinars this month. To attend, go online to University of Illinois Extension.
• Oct. 10, 9 a.m., Prairie Plants and Wildflowers
This class will focus on prairie plants and other sun-loving natives that are in four, large plant families: the sunflower/aster (Asteraceae), mint (Lamiaceae), milkweed (Apocynaceae/Asclepiadaceae) and grass (Poaceae). Discussion will include their availability, uses, and roles in creating pollinator habitat. Presenters: Deb Lewis, Curator of Ada Hayden Herbarium, Iowa State University.
• Oct. 10, 10 a.m., Wondrous Wildflowers for the Shade
There has been a dramatic increase in interest in native plants, particularly prairie, pollinator, and meadow plants. Less attention has been given to our shade areas. Ed Lyon, Director of Reiman Gardens, Ames, will discuss the challenges of shade.
• Oct. 10, 11 a.m., Native Trees and Shrubs for Wildlife
Ryan Pankau will review a list of favorite Midwest native trees and shrubs, including ornamental attributes of each plant, planting requirements, and the relative wildlife value of each native. Presenter: Ryan Pankau
• Oct. 10, 9 a.m., Underutilized and Lesser-Known Fruit
Pawpaw, hardy kiwi and currants will be discussed by Patrick O’Malley, Horticulture Specialist, Iowa State University.
• Oct. 10, 10 a.m., Planning the Home Fruit Garden
Elizabeth Wahle will discuss the pros and cons of the most common tree and small fruits to help you select the best choice for your site and skills.
• Oct. 10, 11 a.m., Big Flavors in Small Spaces: Container Fruits
Bruce J. Black will discuss how dwarf cultivars of blueberries, strawberries, brambles (raspberries and blackberries), and even apple trees can be planted on your patios or small outdoor areas.
• Oct. 10, 9 a.m., Fall Colors in the Garden
Learn how to rev up your autumn garden with perennials, ornamental grasses, and the fall colors of trees and shrubs. Presenter: Martha Smith
• Oct. 10, 10 a.m., Composting Do’s and Don’ts
What materials work well for composting, what should be avoided, and management considerations. Presenter: Duane Friend
• Oct. 10, 11 a.m., Fall Gardening for Pollinators
Fall is an important time for pollinators. Learn about what you can do or stop doing to make your landscape more pollinator friendly. Presenter: Ken Johnson
• Oct. 13, 1:30 p.m., Creating a Bottle Terrarium
Explore the enclosed world of bottle terrariums, the self-contained plant environments within glass. Bruce Black will explore terrariums, their needs, and how to create a bottle version.
• Oct. 8, 1 p.m., Composting
Following some basic rules will help make your compost the best it can be. Join Duane Friend for a discussion of the process, what works in compost, and what should be left out, and basic management of air, moisture, and temperature.
