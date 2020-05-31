Weeding, watering are necessary chores

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two important maintenance chores of a vegetable garden are weeding and watering. Here are tips from horticulturists at Iowa State University Extension and Outreach.

For more questions, contact them at 515-294-3108, or hortline@iastate.edu.

Weeding

Hoeing, hand-pulling and mulches are the primary means to control weeds in the vegetable garden.

Hoeing and hand-pulling effectively control most annual weeds. Perennial weeds are often more difficult to control and may require repeated hoeing.

When hoeing avoid deep tillage. The roots of many vegetables grow near the soil surface. Deep hoeing will cut off some of these roots and will bring deeply buried weed seeds to the soil surface where they can germinate.

Q: How should I hoe, weed?

A: Hoe around plants or between rows and pull weeds close to plants. To effectively control weeds, hoeing and hand-pulling must be done on a regular basis through the growing season. Small weeds are much easier to control than large weeds. It’s also important to destroy weeds before they have a chance to go to seed.