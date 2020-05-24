We're buying more carb-centric appliances

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In the five weeks between March 15 and April 18, U.S. dollar sales of electric pasta makers grew more than five times what they were a year ago, and breadmakers more than quadrupled sales, according to weekly retail tracking data from The NPD Group, a leading global information company.

Waffle irons, electric griddles, and rice cookers also experienced significant double-digit dollar growth in this five-week period.

With the exception of waffle irons, each of these traditionally carb-centric categories are seeing gains after two years of flat or declining sales.

"Whether seeking comfort food, meeting needs around hard-to-find grocery items, foods that provide leftovers, or creating new family activities to address boredom, consumers are turning to cooking appliances to help them make the most of their current living situation," said Joe Derochowski, home industry advisor at NPD. "During this time at home consumers are finding ways to solve their new set of needs."

These trends align with data that reveals how behaviors are being disrupted in the home. For example, for the week ending April 9, two thirds of in-home meal and snack occasions were considered atypical by consumers compared to before the coronavirus outbreak, according to respondents to NPD's NET COVID-19 Pantry & Food Strategy Tracker.