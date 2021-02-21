What a leaky roof really means

The old adage, "The roof doesn't leak when it doesn't rain," might be true, but that doesn't mean water damage from rain goes away.

"Water damage may have already started even if the source of the leaks are found and repaired," Mark Powers, a franchise owner of SERVPRO, said.

When the roof leaks, water seeps into the roof structures, ceiling, into walls and eventually can reach supporting structures, even the floor. Even small undetected leaks cause damage over time. The longer leaks go undetected or unrepaired, the greater the damage.

Roof leaks can damage electrical wiring and lead to fire.

Undetected leaks lead water damage and rotting structures.

Where the leak appears in the ceiling or wall is not necessarily the same place the roof is leaking. Water travels the path of least resistance and can cause damage between the source of the leak and where the water begins to drip.

Leaks damage paint, plaster, art hanging on the walls, and drapery.

A hidden leak that drips into a closet or cabinet can damage the contents in addition to the structures before being detected.

Leaks into walls can also soak into flooring.