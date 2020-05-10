What about the fair? Illinois Extension continues transition to online

As the COVID-19 pandemic impacts summer plans, University of Illinois Extension has released updated guidelines for Extension-sponsored events and activities using a phased approach. This will provide structure and certainty to staff, program attendees, 4-H members and their families, partner organizations, and the public.
As of now, in-person events sponsored by Extension through July 5 have been canceled or transitioned to an online delivery format. Decisions about events beyond July 5 will be publicly communicated by the first day of the month before.
June 1: decision shared regarding July 6 – July 31 events
July 1: decision shared regarding Aug. 1-15 events
July 15: decision shared regarding Aug. 16-31 events
Aug. 1: decision shared regarding Sept. 1-30 events
Additionally, all Illinois Extension camps, including day and overnight camps, are canceled through Aug. 15.
All 4-H general project and 4-H livestock shows and exhibitions scheduled through July 5 will move online to a virtual exhibition platform called FairEntry. Decisions about 4-H shows scheduled for July 6-31 will be announced by June 1.
This solution provides clarity for Extension staff, 4-H members, and volunteers that will allow them to move forward with plans for summer events, scheduled to begin in just over a month.
“4-H shows play a critical role in the 4-H model and we wanted to avoid canceling them outright,” Lisa Diaz, Illinois Extension assistant dean and director of Illinois 4-H, said.
4-H members will upload photos and other materials to the virtual platform as evidence of the skills and knowledge gained while working on their projects. The system allows judges to review each project and provide vital learning feedback for exhibitors. The virtual system also allows judges to select the top exhibits, including those that qualify for exhibition at the Illinois State Fair.
Illinois 4-H staff are updating project guidelines, developing support documentation for the new system, and creating training resources for volunteer judges and 4-H exhibitors.
More information about 4-H shows is available in a detailed set of frequently asked questions. 4-H members will receive guidance from staff and club leaders about how to use the new system and how to prepare for a successful virtual project exhibition.
The new guidelines continue to focus on the safety of event participants while recognizing that these activities support the health and vitality of communities across Illinois.
Sprout new ideas
With our home & garden newsletter!