What about the fair? Illinois Extension continues transition to online

“4-H shows play a critical role in the 4-H model and we wanted to avoid canceling them outright,” Lisa Diaz, Illinois Extension assistant dean and director of Illinois 4-H, said.

4-H members will upload photos and other materials to the virtual platform as evidence of the skills and knowledge gained while working on their projects. The system allows judges to review each project and provide vital learning feedback for exhibitors. The virtual system also allows judges to select the top exhibits, including those that qualify for exhibition at the Illinois State Fair.

Illinois 4-H staff are updating project guidelines, developing support documentation for the new system, and creating training resources for volunteer judges and 4-H exhibitors.

More information about 4-H shows is available in a detailed set of frequently asked questions. 4-H members will receive guidance from staff and club leaders about how to use the new system and how to prepare for a successful virtual project exhibition.

The new guidelines continue to focus on the safety of event participants while recognizing that these activities support the health and vitality of communities across Illinois.

