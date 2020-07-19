What makes you smile? Send a photo, note

It's been a long time since March.

I could write at length about how stressed, anxious and even angry I am over various aspects of the COVID-19 pandemic, but it wouldn't be anything you haven't heard before. It likely wouldn't be anything you haven't felt yourself.

So instead I'm asking you to share aspects of your life that make you smile.

Maybe you planted a great vegetable garden this year.

Or your flowers are doing exceptionally well.

Or you've completed a home improvement or craft project that's long been on your list. Or that you started just because of COVID.

Maybe you've read a particularly compelling book.

Or have forged different kinds of bonds with people than you had before the pandemic.

Is there a place in nature you like to go to renew your spirit?

Some things that make you smile can be captured in a photograph and some can't. Some need words.

Whatever the case, I'd like to hear from you.

Send a photo, send a story.