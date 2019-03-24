Over the past year, an increasing number of articles have been written, especially in Europe, about declining populations of common insects.
An article by Kevin O'Sullivan in the Feb. 16 edition of The Irish Times, for example, began like this: "The evidence is stacking up side by side with confirmation of human-induced global warming: we are living in the sixth age of mass extinction. The combination of species decline and a warming world means the Earth is careering towards a catastrophic collapse of ecosystems.
"This week a global study showed the decline of insects is accelerating at 2.5 per cent a year, suggesting they could vanish within a century. It is rare that a scientific paper is so blunt: 'Unless we change our ways of producing food insects as a whole will go down the path of extinction in a few decades.'"
David Zaya, a plant ecologist with the Illinois Natural History Survey who is leading a citizen-scientist project on pollinators, has read these articles, too.
"I definitely believe there has been a decline (in insects) in the last few decades," he said.
"Older landowners across Illinois have told me anecdotes of how many more bees, butterflies, and other pollinating insects they used to see," he said. "Scientific data has started to show evidence of these declines, too."
Since 1997, the Illinois Natural History Survey has conducted a statewide assessment of 450 random sites for birds, plants and "sweep samples" of insects, and the results show a "precipitous decline" in populations since the program began.
The decline likely began around the 1970s, Zaya said. And what caused it?
"Something has changed over the last 50 or 60 years in the way we use the land that has led to this decline," he said. "It's probably a combination of things. Herbicides, insecticides and they way we mow and manage the land. We can't just point to one thing."
Most of the more alarming studies about insects originate in Europe because more large-scale monitoring is conducted there than in the United States, Zaya said.
"Illinois has one of the better programs (in the nation) and we have relatively few compared to Europe. They've been doing it longer."
So how does Zaya, who deals daily with the specter of a crashing natural world, keep his spirits up?
Regarding insects specifically, he said he sees several "good trends."
The general population finally is getting educated on what pollinators are, how important they are and what can be done to boost their numbers.
And the federal government's Conservation Resource Program, known as CRP, is increasingly encouraging landowners to plant habitats with more native flowers and diversity, not just grass from Eurasia.
"Those are my two main things that buoy me," he said.