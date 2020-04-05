What to do if you're having trouble paying bills

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The coronavirus pandemic has devastated the finances of millions of Americans who have lost jobs or seen their income reduced.

With the arrival of April, many now face mortgage payments, credit card bills and other debts that they might not be able to repay.

Some help is on the way, according to an article by Penelope Wang in Consumer Reports magazine. The recently enacted CARES Act will provide enhanced unemployment benefits and direct payments of as much as $1,200 for many adults, as well as a break on federal student loans.

But that assistance will take a few weeks to arrive, and some bills are due now. If you expect to have trouble paying off debts, there are several things you can do to keep your head above water.

First, figure out how bad your situation is. Get a handle on your how much cash you have coming in and how much needs to go out. Then prioritize your payments.

“Normally, you might focus on paying down your highest-interest rate debts first, but these aren’t normal times,” says Katie Ross, education development manager at American Consumer Credit Counseling, a nonprofit organization.