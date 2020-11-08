What to get the gardeners on your list? Consider plant stands, grow lights, gloves

• Grow lights, windowsill garden. Don’t overlook the cooks in your life that may be intrigued by moving their garden indoors. Keep them stocked with fresh herbs and vegetables. Increase their growing space and needed light with a gift of energy efficient LED grow lights in an attractive stand like the Oslo customizable LED Grow Lights. For those with very limited space, consider an organic kitchen caddy planter kit. A windowsill or countertop herb garden is a great way for anyone to add garden-fresh flavor to winter meals.

• Kneeler for knees. Make gardening a fun and accessible experience with the help of a deep seat kneeler that when flipped over, converts. Or add storage and mobility with a Deluxe Tractor Scoot with Bucket Basket. The handle allows you to easily take your tools and garden scoot with you to every corner of your landscape.

• Gloves etc. And don’t forget the stocking stuffers. Who doesn’t need extra plant tags, ties and gloves? Consider replacing the stocking with a colorful Tubtrug. These flexible lightweight tubs are perfect for harvesting garden produce, collecting weeds or transporting anything from one space to another.

Melinda Myers is the author of more than 20 gardening books, including "Small Space Gardening." She is a columnist and contributing editor for Birds & Blooms magazine. Her web site is www.MelindaMyers.com.

