What's you child's temperament? Knowing can help you parent

Through observation, temperament experts have started to put these nine traits into three patterns, DeJong said. These patterns are called different things by different experts, but all fall together as follows:

You might hear the first pattern referred to as inhibited, slow to warm, or most often, shy. This pattern reflects a child who is quieter and more likely to stand back and assess a situation before diving in.

Often these children struggle with the first day of kindergarten or a new environment because they aren’t sure what is going to come next. According to Robert J. Coplan, a developmental psychologist and professor of psychology at Carleton University in Ottawa, Canada, parents of a slow-to-warm child can help their child by giving them time to “stand on the sidelines” before going into something, tell other adults that their child just needs a few minutes instead of saying they are shy, and encourage them that they can do something, possibly taking baby steps, even if they are scared.

The second pattern is most widely known as spirited, a term coined by Mary Sheedy Kurcinka, an internationally recognized lecturer and parent educator. Some label these children as feisty, difficult or strong willed. You’ll notice spirited children when you see them.