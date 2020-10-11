When planting tree, don't go too deep

URBANA, Ill. – Most people think of spring as the ideal planting time for trees and shrubs, but fall offers a nice planting window with some added benefits.

“Fall is my favorite time of year to establish woody plants,” Ryan Pankau, University of Illinois Extension horticulture educator, said. “With temperatures cooling off, roots need less moisture. And, the Midwest typically gets enough fall rains to help ensure adequate soil moisture going into winter.”

All trees and shrubs experience transplant shock, which can last two to three years, sometimes even longer. To overcome transplant shock, trees and shrubs need to expand their root system beyond the planting hole. A mature tree will typically have a root system two to three times wider than the spread of its limbs. When you think about that ratio for a newly planted tree, it takes considerable time to develop an adequate root system.

The most common mistake when planting a tree is digging a hole that is too deep.

“We can really help a tree overcome transplant stress by digging a shallow, wide planting hole,” Pankau says. “A wide hole with well-loosened soil where the edges are roughed up provides a nice space for roots to grow into the native soil.”