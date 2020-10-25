When to worry about needle drop on white pine

“Only the oldest needles are dropped during fall,” said Johnson, who wrote a blog about fall needle drop. “Just like in deciduous trees, the older needles on the inside of the tree canopy will begin to turn yellow, brown, or reddish-tan when it is their turn to be dropped from the tree.”

What to look for: Fall needle drop occurs uniformly throughout the tree from top to bottom. If entire branches or needles at the tips of branches begin to die, if the pattern is not uniform through the tree or if drop happens at other times of the year something else is happening and warrants a closer inspection.

White pine performs best in moist, sandy loam soils. Many of the samples submitted were from trees growing on sites with heavy clay soils, often with high pH levels.

“An overall trend toward wetter spring climate may also be a contributing factor,” Cleveland said. “Excessive rains saturate soils resulting in a lack of oxygen and impaired root development that later damages the tree more when it cannot tolerate extended dry spells.”

Prevention is the best way to manage decline since it's difficult to reverse once it begins. Plant white pines on sites and in soil conditions suited to the tree.