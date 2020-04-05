While working from home, don't forget the office plants

Many office plants get their light from fluorescent lights in your work space. Find a good location in your home to place your temporary guest. Most indoor plants do well when placed in brightly lit locations near a window. If you are unsure of the amount of light your plant should receive, do some online research, or dive into the search function on hortnews.extension.iastate.edu and find your plant’s needs.

Continue to water your plants. Be careful of overwatering with pots that have no drainage holes; you don’t want to keep the roots constantly wet. A good rule in general is to water when the soil surface becomes dry to the touch. When watering, continue to apply water until water begins to flow out the bottom of the pot. Discard the excess water.

Fertilizing your plants will keep them healthy and growing by providing essential plant nutrients. Use a complete fertilizer that contains nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium.

Houseplant fertilizers are available in liquid, crystalline, granular, spike and tablet forms. Frequency of application depends upon the product and varies from every two weeks to once every 3-4 months. Carefully read and follow label directions.

Repotting