Why do birds migrate, and how do they know when it's time

But how do they know where they are going or when to leave?

Scientists still don’t fully understand how birds know when and where to migrate; it’s just too complex. What we do know is that migration is generally triggered by some combination of changes in day-length, food availability, and temperature, and underlying genetics. All of these signals indicate a change in season and the need to migrate.

So how about their navigational skills? Some species may learn migratory routes and wintering locations from their parents, but in many cases juvenile birds make their first migration solo and somehow know exactly where they need to go and how to prepare.

Once again, many factors are thought to contribute to birds’ navigational abilities, with this important skill at least partially programmed into their genetic code. There is evidence that the sun, the stars, landmarks, and even the earth’s magnetic fields all help to guide birds. For some birds a sense of smell might also be important.

Most white-throated sparrows spend their life in North America, winters down south and then breeding in Canada. Their recognizable song sounds like they are singing an ode to their breeding grounds: "Oh Sweet Canada, Canada, Canada".