+5 High school robotics teams create ornaments for Festival of Trees Two groups of Quad-City high school students are redefining what it means to decorate a tree…

IF YOU GO What: Kwik Star Festival of Trees is a 10-day fundraiser for Quad-City Arts in which the RiverCenter, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport, is completely decorated with holiday trees, rooms, ornaments, doors, stockings, hearth and home displays and other attractions. There also is a big parade in downtown Davenport on Saturday, and special ticketed events throughout the week. When: General admission to the River Center is 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily Nov. 23-30, except on Sundays when the hours are shorter and on Thanksgiving Day when the festival is closed. Hours on Sunday, Nov. 24, are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and hours on Sunday, Dec. 1, are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. How much: $10 for adults; $6 for seniors (ages 60 and older); $3 for children (2-10) and free for those under 2. Discounts: Sunday, Nov. 24, is Military Day with $2 off admission for military members and their immediate families and Saturday, Nov. 30, is Family Day with $1 off admission for families. What is Quad-City Arts? It is a nonprofit organization based in Rock Island that has been supporting local arts programs since 1974, including the Visiting Artist Series. Kwik Star, the Wisconsin-based convenience store chain, is in its third year as the title sponsor.

FESTIVAL NEEDS VOLUNTEERS Literally thousands of volunteers are needed to produce an event as big and long as the Festival of Trees. Marty Huber, a festival volunteer since its inception, points out that lack of volunteers "is the death of many wonderful events and organizations." Events and groups have "dried up and (blown) away" for lack of people to help, she said. "Everybody is busy, we know that. But if you volunteer for festival, you get to see it." Volunteers are especially needed during the three days after Thanksgiving, when many would-be volunteers go shopping, or leave town or have guests, she said. Opportunities include working in the children's activity area, greeting guests, selling gingerbread creations, hanging coats or "floating" as needed. If you have trouble standing for long periods, no problem! There are both standing and sitting opportunities. To volunteer, call 309-793-1213, or go to the Festival of Trees Facebook page or its website at qcfestivaloftrees.org, and scroll down to "volunteer" and follow the prompts.

FESTIVAL ATTRACTIONS PARADE The 27th annual Holiday Parade featuring large helium character balloons will step off in downtown Davenport at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at 3rd Street and Pershing Avenue. The parade also features floats, dance groups, bands, antique cars, pageant queens and Santa Claus. From 3rd and Pershing, the parade goes west down 3rd street to Scott Street, then turns left and makes its way back east on 2nd Street, finishing at 2nd and Iowa. INSIDE THE RIVER CENTER The backbone of the festival is the displays – designer doors, hearth and home, trees, rooms, ornaments, stockings, miniature trees and table trimmings. Everything you see is for sale. Other attractions are: • Santa • Gingerbread Village, with creations by amateur, professional, youth, and senior bakers. • Festival Express Train. For a $1 ticket, anyone can become a train engineer as they navigate their locomotive across the tracks and through the scene. • Tinsel Treasures Gift Shop, including an Isabel Bloom festival exclusive. • CenterStage, with nearly continuous performances by area schools and groups. You'll see dancers, singers, bands and choirs. • Reindeer Games Children’s Activity Center, with games and crafts. Activity punch cards are $1. • Special trees, including the Tree of Lights, an 18-foot animated tree synced to popular holiday songs; the Book Tree and Toy Tree that are filled with books and toys, respectively, that are donated to children after the festival, and the Honor Tree that gives festival-goers the opportunity to purchase an ornament honoring a loved one, be it baby’s first Christmas, a soldier or a deceased family member. • VIP raffle baskets, filled with themed items and giveaways by media personalities, CEOs, politicians and area business owners. Tickets are $1. • Treat Shoppe, with sweet and salty treats including brownies, old-fashioned hard candies, homemade Rice Krispies treats, fudge, cotton candy, hot cocoa, popcorn, and Whitey's ice cream. • High school art exhibit • "Be Original" Art Gallery featuring original work by regional artists including jewelry, pottery, glass, wood, paintings, and pastels.

SPECIAL TICKETED EVENTS Special, ticketed events require reservations. For more information, go to qcfestivaloftrees.org or call 309-793-1213. Events take place in RiverCenter South unless otherwise noted: • Silent Disco Sneak Peek, 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21. The first opportunity to view the displays while three DJs battle for your attention. Hors d’oeuvres, craft beer and wine, a pair of LED wireless headphones, glow in the dark accessories, raffle. • Grand Premier Party, cocktails in the atrium at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, doors open at 7 p.m. The first opportunity to purchase or bid on the displays. Jazzy-funky music by Soul Storm, raffles, a photo booth, shopping opportunities. • Teddy Bear Tea, 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, Radisson QC Plaza, 111 E. 2nd St., Davenport. Recommended for children ages 2-12. Children are invited to bring a plush toy to this tea party with ice cream sundaes. There also is cookie plate decorating, an appearance by festival’s costumed characters and a lively show. Each guest will take home a tea cup and saucer and there will be raffle items. • Sugar Plum Ball, Tuesday, Nov. 26, SOLD OUT. • Celebrity Lunch, holiday cheer hour begins at 11 a.m. followed by lunch at noon, Radisson QC Plaza, 111 E. 2nd St. Davenport. Area celebrities will become waiters for a day and entertain guests by showcasing their outrageous and wacky talents for tips. Raffles, holiday items and Village Inn pies will be sold.

HOW THE FESTIVAL MAKES MONEY The festival recruits sponsors to underwrite every aspect of the event — Kwik Star is in its third year as the title sponsor — then makes money off admissions and sales. Every display at the festival is for sale, either for a "buy it now" price that is marked, or through silent auction, or as a raffle item in which $1 tickets are sold. In addition to general admission, there are special ticketed events. And of course items sold in the treat shop and gift shop contribute to the bottom line.