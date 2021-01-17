Wildflowers, grasses, trees for sale

Have you been thinking of adding some native flowers or grasses to your landscape? How about some native trees?
The Scott County Soil and Water Conservation District, 8370 Hillandale Road, Davenport, is selling tree seedlings, wildflowers and prairie grasses, with orders accepted through March 26.
Money raised from the sales goes toward scholarships, educational programs and community projects.
The district also is selling Plantskydd, a rain-resistant animal repellent to help protect your vegetation from deer and rabbits. It is available as a liquid or granular, in prices ranging from $13 to $60.
The scheduled pickup day for trees is Friday, April 30, at a location yet to be determined. A postcard will be mailed/emailed with the exact pickup date and location.
The wildflowers and grasses will be available in late May. The tentative pick up day is Thursday, May 27. A postcard will be mailed/emailed with the exact day and location.
To obtain an order form, call Jan at 563-391-1403, Ext. 3, or email to jan.mcclurg@ia.nacdnet.net.
Checks should be made payable to the Scott SWCD.
Here is what is available:
Tree, shrub seedlings
Bare root shrubs and trees will be sold in bundles of five and 25 for $30-$35 and $55-$80, respectively.
The shrubs are lilac, red osier dogwood, ninebark, pussy willow, buttonbush, serviceberry and black elderberry.
The deciduous trees are black walnut, American hazelnut, red maple, red oak, white oak and American plum.
The conifers are white spruce, blue spruce, Norway spruce, white pine and white cedar (arborvitae).
Wildflowers/grasses
The wildflowers/ grasses will be sold in six-packs of two-inch by two-inch plugs for $12 per pack.
Wildflowers: aromatic aster, bee balm, butterfly weed, columbine, Culver's root, false boneset, false sunflower, great blue lobelia, hairy beardtongue, heart leaved aster, ice ballet milkweed, Indian physic, jack in the pulpit, long headed coneflower, meadow blazing star, New England aster, pale purple coneflower, prairie blazing star, prairie coreopsis, rattlesnake master, smooth beardtongue, southern blue flag iris, spiderwort, swamp milkweed, sweet black eyed Susan, white wild indigo, whorled milkweed, wild petunia, willow leaf bluestar and zig zag iris.
• Grasses: big bluestem, long beaked sedge, Frank's sedge, Indian grass, porcupine sedge, purple love grass and little bluestem.