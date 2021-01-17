Wildflowers, grasses, trees for sale

Have you been thinking of adding some native flowers or grasses to your landscape? How about some native trees?

The Scott County Soil and Water Conservation District, 8370 Hillandale Road, Davenport, is selling tree seedlings, wildflowers and prairie grasses, with orders accepted through March 26.

Money raised from the sales goes toward scholarships, educational programs and community projects.

The district also is selling Plantskydd, a rain-resistant animal repellent to help protect your vegetation from deer and rabbits. It is available as a liquid or granular, in prices ranging from $13 to $60.

The scheduled pickup day for trees is Friday, April 30, at a location yet to be determined. A postcard will be mailed/emailed with the exact pickup date and location.

The wildflowers and grasses will be available in late May. The tentative pick up day is Thursday, May 27. A postcard will be mailed/emailed with the exact day and location.

To obtain an order form, call Jan at 563-391-1403, Ext. 3, or email to jan.mcclurg@ia.nacdnet.net.

Checks should be made payable to the Scott SWCD.

Here is what is available: