Wilton teacher writes eulogy for maple tree

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

When I came to teach in Durant (Iowa) in 1971, that maple tree was just a bit more than a sapling.

During my first year of teaching, I often would reprimand students for hanging on its branches and picking at its bark.

Eventually I realized that tree was going to survive or it would succumb; I couldn’t be around all the time to protect it.

Over my 39 years teaching in Durant that tree grew and flourished despite kids hitting it, climbing in it and picking at it.

I grew to love that tree. I often told my husband it was my favorite tree in all the world.

Many, many children would stoop to pick up its fallen leaves in autumn in order to closely view the vibrant colors and intricate veins or to bring a particular leaf back to the classroom to trace on notebook paper.

In later years it would provide shelter from the blazing hot sun and the spring rains. I wonder how many kindergarteners, having forgotten to bring something that started with the letter “l,” grabbed a leaf just before the elementary door opened for the day.

The high school biology teacher would sometimes bring his students over to the elementary wing to check out that tree’s foliage.