Winter care for trees, shrubs, perennials in containers

As you prepare your landscape for winter don’t overlook the trees, shrubs and perennials you have growing in containers. These need a bit of extra protection to help them survive cold winter temperatures.

The small amount of soil in container gardens does not always provide sufficient insulation. The roots are more exposed to temperature extremes than those of their counterparts growing in the ground. Extremely cold temperatures can damage or kill the roots and even the plant.

Plants rated at least one zone hardier than your zone can usually survive when left outside for winter. Just make sure your containers will also tolerate the challenging winter weather.

Here are a couple strategies for helping your other containers through the winter. Select the one that best fits your landscape space and gardening style. Those in apartments or with limited space may need to enlist the help of their gardening friends.