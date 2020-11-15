Winter Nights, Winter Lights opens Thursday

The 4th annual Winter Nights Winter Lights display at the Quad-City Botanical Center, 2525 4th Ave., Rock Island, will open 6-8 p.m. Thursday with a special Winter Nights A'Light Preview Party.

The entire event will be outside in compliance with COVID-19 restrictions. The cost is $35 for individuals and $50 for a couple, with RSVP required. In addition to the lights, a cash bar will be available.

This year's display boasts more than 130,000 lights, the largest yet, with an expansion into the Children’s Garden.

After opening night, the display will be open 4-9 p.m. daily through Jan. 10, including Christmas Eve, New Year’s Eve and the night of New Year’s Day. It will be closed Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Admission is $8 for adults, $4 for youth 2-15, and free for those under 2. (Members get a $2 discount.)

Tickets must be purchased online for timed entrance every 30 minutes. Masks are required indoors and outdoors.

The center also is hosting three special events — date nights, painting nights and soup nights — with limited capacity and subject to change based on state mandates governing public health.