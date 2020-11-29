'Witches.. have been major players in history': Quilt casts witches in bright light

But at other times, "they were the original wise women of early civilizations," Noon said.

"Kings did not go into battle or make major diplomatic moves without the input of their advisors, the witches," she said.

When Noon was a child and neighborhood kids staged "The Wizard of Oz," she played the Wicked Witch of the West. Her knowledge of witches increased while studying colonial America and the Salem witch trials while a history major at Western Illinois University.

Noon did not pursue history as a career, but remained interested and continued to read.

Recently, witches have resurfaced in popular culture, particularly with the 2011 publication of "A Discovery of Witches," a historical-fantasy novel by American scholar Deborah Harkness that became a New York Times bestseller, Noon explained.

The book follows the story of Diana Bishop, a history of science professor at Yale University who, "after accidentally finding an elusive, long-thought-lost manuscript, is compelled to embrace the magic in her blood that she has sought to keep out of her life and engage in a forbidden romance with a charming vampire," according to amazon.com.

A theme of the book is that Bishop "learns how powerful it can be to accept who you are."