'Witches.. have been major players in history': Quilt casts witches in bright light

The brilliant, luminous orange of Jo Noon's quilt leaps out the moment you turn the corner.
Hanging on a wall off the Quad-City Botanical Center foyer, her panel quilt — made from a large piece of fabric in which the picture was already stamped — commands attention.
It's a witch with flowing hair flying above a haunted-looking house, brilliantly quilted by Shelly Moore, of Blue Grass. It is one of a display on exhibit now through Jan. 30 by members of the Mississippi Valley Quilters Guild.
Although we're a month past Halloween, Noon, of Rock Island, doesn't tie witches to the trick-or-treat observance. To her, witches are real women with powers of healing or of wise counsel who "throughout the ages, have been major players in history."
At times, they were demonized by men who feared their power.
When things went wrong in a community — some kind of loss, illness or death — people who were healers, shamans, or simply different from the norm, became scapegoats. They were blamed for the community's misfortunes because they were believed to be in cahoots with the devil. Sometimes they were killed.
But at other times, "they were the original wise women of early civilizations," Noon said.
"Kings did not go into battle or make major diplomatic moves without the input of their advisors, the witches," she said.
When Noon was a child and neighborhood kids staged "The Wizard of Oz," she played the Wicked Witch of the West. Her knowledge of witches increased while studying colonial America and the Salem witch trials while a history major at Western Illinois University.
Noon did not pursue history as a career, but remained interested and continued to read.
Recently, witches have resurfaced in popular culture, particularly with the 2011 publication of "A Discovery of Witches," a historical-fantasy novel by American scholar Deborah Harkness that became a New York Times bestseller, Noon explained.
The book follows the story of Diana Bishop, a history of science professor at Yale University who, "after accidentally finding an elusive, long-thought-lost manuscript, is compelled to embrace the magic in her blood that she has sought to keep out of her life and engage in a forbidden romance with a charming vampire," according to amazon.com.
A theme of the book is that Bishop "learns how powerful it can be to accept who you are."
Harkness followed up with two installments, "Shadow of Night" in 2012 and "The Book of Life" in 2014 and together the three books form the All Souls trilogy.
In addition to All Souls, Noon cites other books, television shows and movies that are "changing the modern view of witches for good."
"With the trend towards paganism and holistic beliefs, the true nature of witches as healers, caregivers and positive role models are on the rise," she said.
The witch on the quilt is depicted as "strong and beautiful as she flies through the night," Noon points out. The image of witches has evolved from "an old hag to a powerful, sexual woman."
While continuing to read history, Noon made a career in computer network administration, working 27 years at the Scott County Courthouse with the sheriff's department, county attorney and clerk of court.
In 2005, she spotted an opening to be the site coordinator at the Dan Nagel Walnut Grove Pioneer Village in Scott County Park and for the next seven years she planned events, gave tours and kept the buildings clean and tidy. "It was my retirement job," she said.
Regarding her quilt, Noon did the piecing of the squares for the border, "but it's the quilting that makes the quilt," she said.
