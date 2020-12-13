With holidays, know what you can, cannot recycle

These items may be dropped off 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to noon the first Saturday of the month at the Electronics Recovery Center, 5650 Carey Ave., Davenport. There is no charge to residents of Scott and Rock Island counties.

The cities of Bettendorf and Davenport collect large e-waste items at the curb from residents on their bulky waste/recycling days and deliver them to the Electronics Recovery Center. Data containing electronics can be dropped off at the secure Electronics Recovery Center during business hours.

What CAN'T be recycled: Not all holiday items may be recycled. This includes plastic bags and films, Styrofoam, wrapping paper, bows, ribbons, and artificial Christmas trees. These are considered contaminants to the recycling process and should not be placed in curbside or drop-off recycling containers.

Follow the guidelines: Residents are reminded that all recyclables must be contained within their cart, with the lid closed, for collection. Cardboard placed outside the cart cannot be collected. Cardboard pieces that do not fit inside the cart may either be broken down to fit, or may be recycled at any of the drop-off locations around the county. A list of locations may be found online at www.wastecom.com.

For more information about holiday recycling, call 563-386-9575 or visit www.wastecom.com.

